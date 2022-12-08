Not Available

ESPN Films and ESPNW present Nine for IX, a series of nine documentaries about women in sports by female filmmakers. Nine for IX will bring sports fans and the film community high quality, high profile stories, just as 30 for 30 has done for years. Inspired by the 40th anniversary of Title IX, Nine for IX will give ESPN the chance to highlight the work of women, by women. Directed by an impressive roster of Oscar-nominated, Emmy and Peabody Award winning female filmmakers, the nine documentaries will cover a wide variety of sports and topics. Stories include the largely unknown history of Katarina Witt and her link with East Germany's secret police, an intimate look at college sports' most successful coach ever, Pat Summitt and the business of sex in marketing of female athletes.