'Nineteen' is a drama in the form of a vlog in which the protagonist shares her daily life and tells a story through video. The main character is Han Sung-min, a model and new actor who is receiving the most attention in the fashion and beauty industry. Nineteen is as an interactive content in which the protagonist directly communicates with subscribers and creates a story, adding to the expectation. Han Sung Min is a person who has a beautiful appearance and a stylish sense, but struggles with 'love', and plans to proceed with a relationship by referring to the comments of subscribers on the content.