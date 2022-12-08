Ningen Konchuki

Not Available

Tomura Toshiko splendidly transforms according her desires. From an actress to a designer, and then to a novelist … As if she were like an insect molting over and over again. However, these are not talents of her own, but a perfect mimicry of the talents of the people who have got close to her. Could she be a genius whom god has created, or …? She is a female described as a femme fatale, and men swarm around her. The two sides of love for others and her eternally recurring self is a human sin which has to repeat itself in a time where justice and evil are inextricably linked.