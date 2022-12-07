Ningen No Shoumei

Not Available

The police raid a club in Roppongi, Tokyo - a trendy area of the city that attracts youths and more recently drug trafficking. When a drug dealer tries to escape from a club with a gun in hand, the whole club goes into chaos. But one man ignores the gun pointed directly at him and blocks the dealer's path. It's Ichiro Munesue, a cop from the local police station. The drug dealer struggles to get away, but Ichiro subdues him and makes a brilliant arrest. When Ichiro returns to the police station, his boss announces his appointment to Central Headquarters - a great promotion for a cop working the local beat like Ichiro. Off the clock, Ichiro is very gentle, but when it comes to being a cop, he is obsessed with arresting criminals. At times, Ichiro does spin out of control, however. His superiors consider his actions brave and driven by a strong sense of justice - which is why he was promoted. His new boss, Eizaburo Nasu is looking forward to Ichiro's arrival.