Ninja Cadets, known in Japan as Ninja Mono, is a two-episode original video animation anime series produced by Anime International Company and Youmex and directed by Eiji Suganuma. It is a comedy about a group of ninja-in-training in feudal Japan. Ninja Cadets was released in two episodes from March 27 to June 12, 1996. It has the distinction of being the first anime DVD ever released. The series is licensed in the United States by Media Blasters under its AnimeWorks label. It is the first English dub by Bang Zoom! Entertainment.