Ninja Olympiad

Not Available

The Sorcerers Clan, led by the centuries-old Org Ninja Dokusai, has made its move to retrieve the treasured map of Pako that has been in possession by the Yamaji family for generations. Tetsuzan Yamaji, the 34th grandmaster of the Togakure Ryu Ninpo, entrust his son and daughter, Toha and Mei, to protect the Pako from the forces of the Sorcerers Clan. By donning the Jiraiya Suit inherited from his father, Toha becomes Jiraya, Master of the Togakure School, who must face against the evil Sorcerers Clan, as well as numerous ninjas from different parts of the world.