Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation

The Next Mutation was a live-action spin-off of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from Saban. The most famous (and most controversial) thing about this show was that it introduced a fifth mutant turtle called Venus de Milo, the TMNT's long lost sister. Set after the events of the three movies, it turns out there was five turtles originally, but after coming into contact with the mutagen they were separated; Donatello, Leonardo, Raphael and Michelangelo were found by Splinter, Venus was found by a Shinobi master called Chung I. Chung I took Venus to China where he taught her the way of the Shinobi. Finally reunited after seventeen years, the turtles must face a new threat: The Dragon Lord, the brutal dictator of the notorious army of dragons known as The Rank.