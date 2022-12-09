Ninja Warrior (SE)

Not Available

The world's by far most difficult and exciting obstacle course now comes to claim victims among the strongest in the country. Ninja Warrior has become an international success phenomenon. The show started 1997 in Japan and then spread to the United States. Although the races has been going on for seventeen years, only three people ever has passed the course, all Japanese. A Swedish Ninja Warrior will now be made subject in three stages. Those who take themselves through the qualification round move on to the semifinals where the degree of difficulty increases significantly. Those who do best there progress to the final, which consists of three different tracks. The last of the final courses is the final tower, Midoriyama. A 21-meter rope climbing on limited time. Hostess is Adam Alsing, sports anchor Karin Frick is a reporter and fitness expert Marten Nylén acts as commentator.