Ninkyo Helper

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Tsubasa Hikoichi is a yakuza underling who runs a loan shark operation in Roppongi. Hikoichi is brutal and efficient, and has no compunction about cheating the weak and poor out of their hard-earned money. When Hikoichi's boss dies, his replacement, Takayama Gensuke, wants the young hood to prepare himself for an executive position, and orders Hikoichi, along with other subordinate bosses, to get a job in an elderly care facility. Suffice it to say, the position isn't what Hikoichi expected it to be... --The Japan Times

Cast

Tsuyoshi KusanagiHikoichi Tsubasa
Meisa KurokiRiko Yomogi
Yui NatsukawaAkira Hatori
Misako YasudaSatsuki Horii
Ken MatsudairaGensuke Takayama
Shunji IgarashiGoro Kurosawa

