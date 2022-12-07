Ninkyo Helper

Not Available

Tsubasa Hikoichi is a yakuza underling who runs a loan shark operation in Roppongi. Hikoichi is brutal and efficient, and has no compunction about cheating the weak and poor out of their hard-earned money. When Hikoichi's boss dies, his replacement, Takayama Gensuke, wants the young hood to prepare himself for an executive position, and orders Hikoichi, along with other subordinate bosses, to get a job in an elderly care facility. Suffice it to say, the position isn't what Hikoichi expected it to be... --The Japan Times