Beauty, the saying goes, is only skin deep. The beauty of Nip/Tuck is that it goes deeper, laying bare the complexities and fragile natures often found in patients seeking cosmetic surgery. Dylan Walsh and Julian McMahon portray hotshot Miami South Beach plastic surgeons who are themselves in full-blown midlife crises as they confront career, family and romance problems. The series' cutting-edge stories range from funny to suspenseful to uncommonly powerful. The surgeries are graphically bold. The sexuality is rampant.
|Dylan Walsh
|Sean McNamara
|Julian McMahon
|Christian Troy
|Joely Richardson
|Julia McNamara
|John Hensley
|Matt McNamara
|Roma Maffia
|Liz Cruz
|Kelly Carlson
|Kimber Henry
