Nitro Circus Live

The series takes viewers on a behind the scenes ride of a lifetime as the crazy Nitro Circus crew do everything from camel racing and sheep shearing in the Australian outback, to jumping en masse out of an airplane riding bikes, trikes, snow skis and bodyboards... through to tow-surfing and jetboat racing. Along the way, the crew meets some interesting and truly inspirational people, including Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham, the first wheelchair athlete to backflip his chair off the 60 foot high Gigant-A-Ramp. Plus X Games Gold medalist Cam Sinclair, who almost died performing the most dangerous trick in action sports, the double backflip, then trying it again for the first time on the Nitro tour. Get ready to be inspired, to be shocked and to laugh til it hurts.