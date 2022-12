Not Available

A joint Girl Group Project “Nizi Project” by JYP and Sony Music. The winners of Season 1 will participate in the survival show for the 2nd Season in the 3rd quarter of 2020 which is hopefully to debut a Japanese Girl Group in December 2020. A Global audition held in 10 locations including 8 cities in Japan, Hawaii and LA Delivered the event of the Tokyo training camp by the members who have passed!