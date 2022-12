Not Available

“NMB48 Geinin! (NMB48 げいにん!)” is a weekly television show program that broadcasted by Nippon TV from the third sister group of AKB48 from Namba, Osaka, NMB48 that have drama and comedy element in it. It tells about a comedy group (Owarai Club) in an all-girls school that aimed for the victory in a comedy competition for all-girls school students which is called “JK-1”.