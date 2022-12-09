No 57: History of a House

Not Available

"No 57: The History of a House" is a fascinating 200-year journey through the history of British interior design. It examines how design has affected one Georgian house and its inhabitants in Bristol, from when it was first built in the year 1779 up to the present day. Written in six installments, History of a House begins by looking at No. 57 when it was first built, during a speculative building boom in 1779, and covers through the year 1845. Episode 2 looks at the years 1849-1879 and shows how the rise of an eclectic style of interior design and developments in engineering, science and manufacturing influenced what people could have in their home. Episodes 3 and 4 get through the turn of the century all the way to the year 1930 and episodes 5 and 6 bring the viewer past the houses dramatic restoration in the 1960s up to the present day. Throughout the series, presenter Maxwell Hutchinson, a former president of the Royal Institute of British Architects, reveals how fashions in interior design have mirrored social, political and economic trend.