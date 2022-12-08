No Con Kid

Not Available

To those of us who hit puberty in the 80's, the video game was not part of our daily life yet. It was a genuinely exciting start to the future that we know now. By 2013, video games would be over 30 years old. This drama revisits how the past and the present is linked together through breathtaking games. Every episode will feature an epoch making game, from makers like KONAMI, Sega, NEC, Sony, Taito, Nintendo, etc. It is the year 1983. At 15, Watanabe Reiji has totally no interest whatsoever in video games, even though his father runs a game center (Game Center Watanabe). On the other hand, another boy his age, Kido Akinobu, is so crazy about the games, he spends hours at Game Center Watanabe. His handler is "KID" and on the Game Center's scoreboard, he is ranked no. 1 in all the games. One day, Reiji sees a very pretty girl playing a game at the center, and he falls in love with her at first sight. Trying to impress her, Reiji pretends to be "KID", and thus begins his foray into video gaming. D-Addict