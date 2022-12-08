Not Available

TVB drama No Good Either Way featured the work drama found in Product Designer, Alex Mo (Ruco Chan) and Marketing Director, Steve Man’s (Louis Yuen) lives. Alex and Steve were best friends that were valued by their boss, Ko Wai Ting (Stephen Au 歐錦棠). However, due to the evil office political machinations of Che Wing Lan (Florence Kwok 郭少芸), Alex and Steve knew that they will never be promoted in the company. Aside from badmouthing the ten sins of their “mean bosses,” Steve started his own side business with Yik Siu Lung (Gill Mohindepaul Singh 喬寶寶). Alex’s girlfriend, Ling (Krystal Tin) joined the company, putting Wing Lan’s power at bay. Steve became the new boss of the company, while Alex was promoted to a manager. As Alex and Steve’s positions climbed in ranks at the company, their personalities underwent dramatic changes. Abusing their power and oppressing their subordinates, Alex and Steve also committed the universal sins of “mean bosses.” Mo Kin Yee (Natalie Tong) was an aggressive woman from the 1980s generation, eager to quickly make her mark in the world. She fell in love with “Diamond Bachelor,” Yiu Yi Long (Jason Chan) thinking that she has found every woman’s dream man. However, Kin Yee learned that Yi Long was a “bust” with a beautiful exterior and not what he appeared to be.