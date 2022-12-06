No Job for a Lady

Not Available

Comedy icon Penelope Keith stars as Jean Price, a newly elected Labour MP who finds her cherished principles severely tested in the unforgiving, often murky world of Westminster. Jean’s ambition withstands the dreadful facilities and uncivilised hours that might drive a lesser woman out of the job, with the wife and mother managing to hold her own amid the swollen egos, rampant chauvinism and Machiavellian scheming of the political elite; husband Geoff provides much-needed moral support. Also featuring Ruth Rendell Mysteries star George Baker as Tory adversary Sir Godfrey Eagan and Garfield Morgan as Labour whip Norman, this cleverly scripted Thames comedy was directed by BAFTA Award winner John Howard Davies, whose high-profile credits include The Good Life, Fawlty Towers and Mr Bean. Made by Thames Television for the ITV Network.