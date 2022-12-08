Not Available

A potentially fatal brain tumor forces Vincent Libérati to abandon the glamour of a globetrotting secret agent's life and return to Marseille to be close to his teen daughter Lola and ex-wife Alexandra. In order to receive an experimental medical treatment, Vincent agrees to join Hydra, a confidential organization set up by secret services to fight organized crime on the French Riviera with illegal means. Meanwhile his personal life isn't rosy either as he still isn't over Alexandra and is still trying to figure out Lola.