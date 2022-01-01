Not Available

No Limite is a Brazilian version of the Survivor reality television game show based on the Swedish television series Expedition Robinson originally created in 1997 by Charlie Parsons, and first broadcast on July 23, 2000. The show has a set number of contestants stranded on an isolated area for 24 to 62 days. The winners from Seasons 1 to 3 received R$300,000, while the winner from Season 4 will receive R$500,000. The show is hosted by news reporter, Zeca Camargo and is aired by Rede Globo on Sunday nights during the primetime. The show basically follows the structure and all elements of the Survivor franchise, with some modifications.