NO LIMITS follows Eric Young as he showcases adrenaline-fueled adventures that take him to the edge of his comfort zone. This season, Young travels to New York, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Maine and many other locations to experience hidden thrills and to discover the wild subcultures and lifestyles of those driven to live the extremes that the outdoors has to offer. Whether he's searching for invasive pythons in South Florida, river boarding through Class IV rapids on the Ocoee River in Tennessee, or climbing an Alaskan iceberg from a paddleboard, Young (and his iconic manly beard) won't stop until he puts his signature move on the competition.