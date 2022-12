Not Available

It takes a special breed to make the desert their home, but these men brave the crippling heat, stealthy predators and volatile weather - in order to live on their own terms. In one of the most hostile environments on Earth, danger is a way of life, but the desert also offers freedom, independence and escape from the work-a-day world. NO MAN'S LAND follows five hardcore men who live off the land and prove that survival here requires ingenuity, grit and self-reliance.