No Matter How Much the Night is Dark

Shiga Michinari was a well-respected deputy editor-in-chief of a major publishing company "Shukan Shuncho". However, his reputation and happiness hit the bottom when his son Kensuke was involved in a stalker's murder case and later committed suicide. People around Michinari suddenly became cold to him. He was demoted and abused by the company and reporters. In addition, his daughter Nanami became violent while his beloved wife couldn't handle the pressure and left home. Michinari could no longer stand the situation and decided to investigate the incident which Kensuke was involved in.