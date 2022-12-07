Not Available

In No Opportunity Wasted host Phil Keoghan (The Amazing Race) provides selected participants with $3,000 and a clear schedule for 72 hours. Their challenge is to use this to pursue a once-in-a-lifetime experience they've always imagined. In a format similar to Australia's Who Dares Wins, contestants have no idea what's about to happen until Phil meets them at their home and place of work. No Opportunity Wasted premiered on Sunday, October 3 at 8:00 PM. On October 21, the program received a new timeslot: Thursday nights at 8 P.M., with repeats throughout the week. Recently, No Opportunity Wasted was moved from the Discovery Channel to FitTV, a sub-network unavailable to many cable and satellite viewers. Whether this was due to low ratings is unknown, since the previous timeslot change seemed to suggest that the program had been doing well.