Not Available

No Sweat is a British television children's comedy show that went to air on the BBC's analogue channels in the late 1990s. The show followed the exploits of struggling boy band, North & South, consisting of Jimmy, Greg, Miles and Giles, who were a band in real life, scoring four United Kingdom Top 40 hits between 1997 and 1998 including a #7 debut single "I'm A Man Not A Boy" in May 1997.