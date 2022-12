Not Available

Thirty years ago, The Angels were the kings of Australian rock. One year ago, they were battling it out in court over naming rights. This is the story of how The Angels fell apart, and how they tried to put it all back together again. In this 'Access All Areas' documentary, we follow the band to rehearsals, band meetings, backstage, dressing rooms, and centre stage - as the five original members of The Angels try to re-discover the magic that first made them rock stars.