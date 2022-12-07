Not Available

Noah's Arc follows the lives of four African-American men in Los Angeles. Noah, the protagonist of the series, is a struggling screenwriter who falls for Wade, a fellow screenwriter who is questioning his sexuality. Outspoken HIV counselor Alex has some self-confidence issues and is struggling to hold onto his sexy anesthesiologist boyfriend, Trey. Ricky is the promiscuous owner of a clothing store on Melrose Avenue. Economics professor Chance struggles to maintain his sanity after moving in with his boyfriend Eddie and Eddie's daughter, Kenya.