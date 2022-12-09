Lieutenant Erling Riiser is on his way back to Norway after a long stay in Afghanistan. Much has gone wrong, several soldiers are missing from the Hercelus-plane. After only one day in Norway, Erling receives a text message saying an old acquaintance from Afghanistan is in Oslo - which can mean only one thing: A woman's life is in danger
|Aksel Hennie
|Erling Riiser
|Tuva Novotny
|Johanne Riiser
|Atheer Adel
|Sharif Zamani
|Ayesha Wolasmal
|Wasima Zamani
|Anders Danielsen Lie
|Jon Petter Hals
|Dennis Storhøi
|Jørund Ekeberg
