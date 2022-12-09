Not Available

Nobel

  • Drama

Director

Per-Olav Sørensen

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Monster Scripted

Lieutenant Erling Riiser is on his way back to Norway after a long stay in Afghanistan. Much has gone wrong, several soldiers are missing from the Hercelus-plane. After only one day in Norway, Erling receives a text message saying an old acquaintance from Afghanistan is in Oslo - which can mean only one thing: A woman's life is in danger

Cast

Aksel HennieErling Riiser
Tuva NovotnyJohanne Riiser
Atheer AdelSharif Zamani
Ayesha WolasmalWasima Zamani
Anders Danielsen LieJon Petter Hals
Dennis StorhøiJørund Ekeberg

