Lee Kang Hoon (Sung Hoon) may be the head of one of the world’s largest companies, but he’s still got a thing or two to learn about people. After his narrow escape from a kidnapping scheme, Kang Hoon gets a crash course in compassion when he finds safe harbor with a sweet veterinarian named Yoon Seo (Kim Jae Kyung). But is the cold CEO capable of recognizing what true warmth and kindness is?