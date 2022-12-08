Not Available

The films take the viewers on an enjoyable and instructive journey into the legendary production of Cognac, Rum and Whisky. On the journey the viewers get to visit interesting places, listen to the experts explaining the process, and meet colorful people around the world. The beverages are presented in a wide perspective with curiosities as well as interesting facts for the connoisseur. Noble Spirits is free from promoting a specific brand. "The Story of Cognac", "The Story of Rum" and "The Story of Whisky" form a fascinating trilogy about the history, culture and production of some of the most noble spirits in the world.