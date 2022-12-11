Noblesse Oblige

Not Available

Nuns-to-be Wai Lam and Wai Yu are desperate to find money to treat the head nun's illness. By coincidence, they meet the wealthy heir of a bank To Zan Feng and are forced to become maids at his household to repay their debts. Wai Lam often has to save him from trouble with her superior martial arts skills. Although they disagree with each other, they still support each other during critical times and unconsciously develop a strong bond. With the help of a nobleman, To Zan Feng becomes a magistrate. His career goes smoothly with help from his brother To Zan Ming, who is a governor, and good friend Fong Gwai Cheung. However, To Zan Feng soon discovers the corruption and abuse of power in the political world. People around him will act in perverse ways for the sake of personal gain. When he discovers the truth behind the massacre of Wai Lam's family when she was young, it gets them both thrown into jail.