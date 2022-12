Not Available

Saburo is a high school student talented in sports, but not very good with his studies. One day, Saburo suddenly travels back in time and arrives in the Sengoku period of 1549. There, Saburo meets Nobunaga Oda who looks and sounds just like him. Nobunaga Oda is the son of a warlord and magistrate of the lower Owari Province. Physically weak, Nobunaga Oda though asks Saburo to take his place. Then, as Nobunaga Oda, Saburo attempts to unify the country of Japan.