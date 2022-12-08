Nobunaga no Chef

Not Available

Based on the manga by Nishimura Mitsuru and Kajikawa Takuro, this drama is about time travel. A chef by the name of Ken, somehow manages to go back in time to the Sengoku period. However, he loses his memory in the process. He is thought to be a spy, and in his haste to escape capture, he dives into the river. He is saved by Natsu, a swordsmith. He doesn't remember his own past, or the fact that he came from the future, but he remembers cooking well. He is soon recruited by Oda Nobunaga to be his Head Chef.