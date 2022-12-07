Not Available

Nodame Cantabile

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Masaki Tanimura

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Fuji Television Network

Megumi Noda, or "Nodame" is a piano student at Momogaoka College of Music. An extremely talented pianist who wants to be a preschool teacher, she prefers playing by ear rather than reading the music score. She is messy and disorganized. Shinichi Chiaki is Momogaoka's top student. Born into a musical family, he is talented in piano and violin and has secret ambitions to become a conductor. An arrogant multi-lingual perfectionist who once lived abroad in the music capitals of the world as a young boy, he is trapped in Japan because of his childhood phobia of airplanes and the ocean. They meet by accident and sparks fly!

Cast

Ueno JuriNoda Megumi
Hiroshi TamakiChiaki Shinichi
EitaMine Ryutaro
Keisuke KoideOkuyama Masumi
Asami MizukawaMiki Kiyora
SaekoSaku Sakura

