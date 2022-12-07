Not Available

Noein

  • Animation

Director

Kazuki Akane

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

SATELIGHT

In the near future, a violent battle takes place between the dimension La'cryma (protector of humanity) and the dimension Shangri-La, bent on the annihilation of all space-time. A group known as the Dragon Calvary is dispatched through space and time, searching for the only thing that can stop the invasion: the Dragon's Torque. In the present, twelve-year old Haruka and her friend Yuu, are contemplating running away from home when they meet a member of the Dragon Calvary named Karasu (Crow). He believes that Haruka possesses the Dragon's Torque and claims to be Yuu from fifteen years in the future...

Cast

Fujiko TakimotoYuu Gotou
Haruka KudōHaruka Kaminogi
Kazuya NakaiNoein
Akemi OkamuraAsuka Kaminogi
Atsuko TanakaMiyuki Gotou
Kaori NazukaMiho Mukai

