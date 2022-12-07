Not Available

The co-creator of The Mighty Boosh is back and this time he's taken it to another level. Noel Fielding's Luxury Comedy is a psychedelic character based comedy show half filmed and half animated, with music provided by Kasabian‘s Sergio Pizzorno. Along with animator/ director Nigel Coan (The Mighty Boosh, Bunny and the Bull), Fielding has created a joyful, charming explosion of a TV show that is in the tradition of Spike Milligan and Kenny Everett but completely modern at the same time. The show is like biting into an aurora borealis sandwich... like Salvador Dali and Mick Jagger recreating The Jungle Book using toast... Warm and strange and packed with jokes, Luxury Comedy will change the way you feel about television and your own hands forever. ‘Television needs a madman - I just want to blow people's minds.'