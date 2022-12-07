Not Available

Noise Control provides a rare glimpse of Auckland at night as viewers get the opportunity to tag along with Noise Control Officers as they work to keep the volume down. Ever been bothered by noise? Unwelcome noise can make our lives hell. It changes us from pleasant patient creatures into screaming, desperate crazy types. Noise can make us feud with people we actually quite like, force us to move home, change towns, make us depressed, and literally drive us mad. Across Auckland, unwanted noise happens day and night. And while the Generation Y partiers consider dancing till dawn their birthright, their Gen-X neighbours are well over it mid evening, when they can’t get the baby to stop screaming and everyone in the house is desperate for sleep. Where can they go for help? To Noise Control. Noise Control Officers are urban peacekeepers, a rare breed of person that residents rely on to help keep the neighbourhood at acceptable levels of noise… quiet in the wee small hours, and not too rowdy during the day either. These guys are true local heroes.