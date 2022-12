Not Available

Noisey is proud to present NOLA: Life, Death and Heavy Blues from the Bayou, a seven-part series examining the people and the culture that helped foster bands like DOWN, Eyehategod, Crowbar, Goatwhore and many others. From the crawfish-littered tables of the secluded Anselmo compound to a fishing boat with Eyehategod in the swamps, we’ll discuss the bands, Hurricane Katrina, drugs, suicide, murder, and records that helped shape the New Orleans sound known the world over.