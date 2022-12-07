Not Available

In places as diverse as Mongolia, Tibet, and Iran, people who live where the environment does not allow for sufficient agricultural production may be nomadic—moving throughout the year—and rely on animal herds for their food, clothing, housing, and trade. They move their homes and herds from time to time to follow sources of food for their herds rather than depend on crops. For these people, the boundaries of home change regularly. They do not wander aimlessly, however, but generally follow a route that allows them to maintain their herds from season to season. This exercise explores the way humans have adapted to regions that do not sustain communities through agriculture and the influence this has on how they live and view the boundaries of their home.