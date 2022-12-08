Not Available

None of the Above

    Sick of spending time at the car wash? Engineer and show host Tim Shaw thinks that he can get the job done in just one second! In None of the Above, Tim conducts a series of man-on-the-street experiments that involve science, physics and engineering, all of which will blow your mind or make you hold your breath. Tim hopes that dropping 200 gallons of water on his car will wash it in just one second. The outcome may not be quite what the crowd expected. http://channel.nationalgeographic.com/channel/episodes/fire-and-water/

