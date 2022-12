Not Available

Silvia was never interested in video games. She prefers the outdoors and plays her favorite sport: basketball. Silvia is the opposite of her father, Hector, and his brother, Erick, for whom video games are the best. When Erick is presented with a unique opportunity to fulfill his greatest dream of winning the e-sports championship, Silvia goes out of his way to make it happen, even if it means to become a professional player