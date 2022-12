Not Available

Nora Elena is a story adapted from a popular novel published by Karangkraf "Kasih Yang Suci" excerpt Meen Zulaikha. Tells about the life journey of a woman named Nora Elena (Siti Saleha) that disrupted his life due ordeal haunted raped 10 years ago. Although it is difficult to forget the black incident, she is now comfortable with her lives as normal and will marry Idham (Zul Ariffin).