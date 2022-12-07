Not Available

They say you can never go home again ­especially when you've come out of the closet. In the half-hour comedy Normal, Ohio, creators and executive producers Bonnie and Terry Turner (That '70s Show, 3rd Rock From the Sun) and Bob Kushell (3rd Rock From the Sun, The Simpsons) NORMAL, OHIO team with John Goodman, one of television's most gifted and respected comedic actors to examine what it means to be true to yourself and true to your family no matter how supportive and unforgiving they are.