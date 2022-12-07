Not Available

The North American Poker Tour (NAPT) was a series of international poker tournaments held in North America. The NAPT included an associated television series broadcasting the final table of some of the tournaments. The NAPT was started in 2010 by PokerStars, then the largest online poker cardroom in the world. The televised series aired on ESPN2 in the United States. Players were able to enter the NAPT events by paying the entry fee or by playing online poker freeroll satellites on the PokerStars.net domain.