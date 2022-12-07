Not Available

North Shore is a lush drama that captures the passion, intrigue and heart of Hawaii. This 20-something ensemble series is set at the Grand Waimea, a luxury hotel, where Jason Matthews is the popular general manager and his ex-girlfriend Nicole Booth is the newly hired head of guest relations, having left her father's hotel empire to make her own way in the business and in life. Working side by side causes much tension between them, but their romantic relationship may be far from over. Just as interesting as the hotel's clientele is its staff, which is filled with friends, thrill-seekers, former con artists and dreamers in paradise. Waitress MJ Bevans, Jason's surrogate little sister and roommate, is just waiting for her t-shirt design business to blossom into a fashion empire