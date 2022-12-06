Not Available

Northern Exposure

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Falahey/Austin Street Productions

Dr. Joel Fleischman (Rob Morrow) graduates from Columbia University medical school thanks to a scholarship from the state of Alaska. Though he was promised a placement at the large hospital in Anchorage, he is instead whisked away to the tiny town of Cicely, where he must work off his education debt as the local General Practitioner. The location is remote, the people are weird and quirky, and all Joel wants is to return to New York. The show thrived on this "fish out of water" storyline and the "will they or won't they" dynamic between Fleischman and Janine Turner's Maggie O'Connell.

Cast

Rob MorrowJoel Fleischman
Janine TurnerMaggie O'Connell
Barry CorbinMaurice Minnifield
John CullumHolling Vincoeur
Darren E. BurrowsEd Chigliak
John CorbettChris Stevens

