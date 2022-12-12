Not Available

Northern Mysteries is a docudrama-style television program that retells some of the stranger events in Canadian history, dealing with ghosts, paranormal events, lost treasures and bizarre murders. Hosted by Kenneth Welsh each episode usually tackles two events or subjects, by discussing with Journalists, the police and eye witnesses a complete account of what happened, as well as re-enacting the events for entertainment purposes. Original versions of each episode were released in both English and French.