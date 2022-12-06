Not Available

The actual historical search for an inland waterway that would enable boat traffic to cross the breadth of America was the focal point of NORTHWEST PASSAGE, which was set during the French and Indian War (1754-1759). Major Robert Rogers as the experienced explorer and Indian fighter who organized Rogers' Rangers to help him search for that mythical route. The adventures of these men, exploring, fighting and battling the American wilderness, provided the stories. Chief among the troops were veteran Indian fighter and long-time friend Hunk Marriner, and Langdon Towne, a Harvard graduate from a well to do Eastern family who had become the company mapmaker. They never found the Northwest Passage but did help the settlers in the areas now known as New York State and Eastern Canada.