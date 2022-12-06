Not Available

Welcome to the Northwood guide at TV Tome. This half-hour teen drama series aired on the CBC from 1991 to 1994 and was set in Northwood, British Columbia, near Vancouver. Very different from previous Canadian drama series based around teens like the Degrassi series, the show was created by Nick Orchard, famous for his involvement with gritty, hard-core British serials such as Eastenders and Brookside. It was created as the first project of Orchard's Soapbox Productions internationally co-produced with Sveriges Television in Sweden. Although not as well-known as Degrassi, Northwood won numerous awards including the Silver Medal from the New York Festivals, the Award of Excellence from the Alliance for Children & Television, and several Chris Awards. While Degrassi tended to be aimed at the "tween" generation, Northwood's dark storylines and more believable, rounded characters were more aimed at teenagers and young adults. The series was critically acclaimed durin