NOS4A2

  • Drama
  • Horror

AMC Studios

A young Victoria "Vic" McQueen discovers she has the power to unlock portals that help her find lost objects. As she delves further into this hidden universe, she encounters many other "inscape travelers" - some benevolent, and some who have been corrupted by their power. When Vic encounters Charlie Manx, an immortal who stays that way by feeding off of the souls of children, she makes a sworn enemy of Manx.

Cast

Ashleigh CummingsVic McQueen
Zachary QuintoCharlie Manx
Ebon Moss-BachrachChris McQueen
Virginia KullLinda McQueen
Ólafur Darri ÓlafssonBing Partridge
Jahkara SmithMaggie Leigh

Images

