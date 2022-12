Not Available

MTV2's comedic news team turns anything from the Internet into a funny news story. Stunts, animal videos, pranks and epic fails ... it's not exactly news, but we're pretending it is. The series features the wildest clips in sports, weather, breaking stories and on the scene reporting. The showrunners for the series are Kip Madsen and Geoff Bunch, while Dara Cook, Darin Byrne and Paul Ricci serve as executive producers for MTV2.